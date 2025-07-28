Yellow Corn Isn't Sweeter Than White Corn – But There Is A Difference

It's my second summer in Iowa and nothing is more hotly anticipated than corn season. Walk through any grocery store or farmers market in peak summer, and you'll see husk-wrapped corn piled high in bins at recession-friendly prices. To the untrained eye, yellow and white corn look nearly identical (except for the color of kernels), but is there a real difference beyond appearance? The short answer is kind of, but it's subtle — and it comes down to personal taste and the ways you cook your corn on the cob.

The most obvious difference is right in the name and appearance. White corn has pale, ivory kernels, while yellow corn boasts bright golden ones. Similar to carrots, yellow corn contains beta-carotene, which the body converts into vitamin A. White corn, by contrast, doesn't have those pigments.

In terms of flavor, both types of corn can be sweet, because more than 90% of the corn sold in stores fall under the "sweet corn" variety, which is bred specifically for fresh eating. Subtleties do exist, but you might need the palate of an Iowan farmer to discern the differences. White corn can be slightly more delicate and mild. Yellow corn is typically a bit more robust, which holds up well to grilling and canning. More importantly, flavor varies depending on the variety and growing conditions, so it's not a hard-and-fast rule. It really depends on the season, soil, and how long the corn has been off the stalk.