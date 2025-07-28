The Unfortunate Reason Culver's Removed Fried Chicken From Its Menu

Let's face it, discovering that our favorite menu item at a fast food chain has been discontinued is one of the sad but inevitable situations the majority of us will find ourselves in. However, while this sometimes is the result of the dish being niche, experimental, or just odd — McDonald's short-lived Hula Burger flop from the '60s is a great example of all three — it can also happen to classic dishes like fried chicken. And that was exactly the item that was removed from Culver's menu back in 2017, due to what the company described as low sales, in a since-deleted Facebook post.

Claiming that the dish didn't sell well confused many consumers, especially considering the fried chicken was a cult favorite among fans of the chain. However, some Culver's workers highlighted potential reasons why the item might've been removed. One Culver's manager noted that the amount of popular fried foods on the menu made it difficult to prepare fried chicken, as most Culver's locations only had four fryer vats, and the chicken took up an entire vat for 15 to 20 minutes at a time. "This caused operational nightmares," the commenter explained on Reddit, "So no, the fried chicken will never be coming back."