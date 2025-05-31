Our Least Favorite Fast Food Chicken Sandwich Comes From A Burger Chain

Now, we're not saying that Culver's crispy chicken sandwich is the worst or even the unhealthiest fast food chicken sandwich we've ever had (which, by the way, is a salt bomb, even if it's tasty). But Culver's is known for its signature burger, the ButterBurger, along with cheese curds and its Wisconsin roots. The chicken sandwich feels to us like a bid to be a contender, but tragically, it just doesn't compete with brands that make their name on their chicken sandwiches. We're talking the Bojangles, the Raising Cane's, and the Chick-fil-As of the fast food world — all of which boast juicier, meatier chicken, delightfully toasted and buttery buns, fresh toppings, and condiments that match the seasonings perfectly.

Let's take another quick look at price, too. At Bojangles, our number three pick, you can get a chicken sandwich for around $4. At our number one pick, Chick-fil-A, offers a simple chicken sandwich for less than $5. If you're down to do a little cooking of your own, you can even make your own air-fried spicy chicken sandwich at home for less money per serving, and you'll also be able to customize it. Basically, if you're craving a chicken sandwich, there are better, cheaper options available. There's really no need to be let down by the mediocrity of Culver's crispy chicken sandwich, so pass it up without worry.