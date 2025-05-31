Our Least Favorite Fast Food Chicken Sandwich Comes From A Burger Chain
If you're craving a chicken sandwich these days, plenty of fast food restaurants have you covered. From the absolute finger-lickin' best of the bunch to the most mediocre, we've ranked 11 fast food chicken sandwiches, chosen by taste for your perusal. While there are some real contenders for top dog in our list, we tragically had to give the worst fast food chicken burger label to one out of the bunch. To us, that was definitely Culver's Crispy Chicken Sandwich.
The biggest failing of the Culver's chicken sandwich is in the moisture levels and the seasoning (or rather, the total lack thereof). Not only does the bun transform your mouth into the Sahara Desert with how dry it is, but the chicken itself isn't that much better. It's crispy, sure, but who wants a crunchy but dry piece of chicken? On top of that, the seasoning leaves much to be desired without any notable flavors jumping out at you after taking a bite. Combined with the sad, wilted, flavorless veggies and the almost $7 price tag, we have to give this one a pass.
Where Culver's Crispy Chicken Sandwich stands against its competition
Now, we're not saying that Culver's crispy chicken sandwich is the worst or even the unhealthiest fast food chicken sandwich we've ever had (which, by the way, is a salt bomb, even if it's tasty). But Culver's is known for its signature burger, the ButterBurger, along with cheese curds and its Wisconsin roots. The chicken sandwich feels to us like a bid to be a contender, but tragically, it just doesn't compete with brands that make their name on their chicken sandwiches. We're talking the Bojangles, the Raising Cane's, and the Chick-fil-As of the fast food world — all of which boast juicier, meatier chicken, delightfully toasted and buttery buns, fresh toppings, and condiments that match the seasonings perfectly.
Let's take another quick look at price, too. At Bojangles, our number three pick, you can get a chicken sandwich for around $4. At our number one pick, Chick-fil-A, offers a simple chicken sandwich for less than $5. If you're down to do a little cooking of your own, you can even make your own air-fried spicy chicken sandwich at home for less money per serving, and you'll also be able to customize it. Basically, if you're craving a chicken sandwich, there are better, cheaper options available. There's really no need to be let down by the mediocrity of Culver's crispy chicken sandwich, so pass it up without worry.