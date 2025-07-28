You Could Be Ruining Your Martinis With This One Fatal Mistake

There's something undeniably classy about drinking a minimalistic and stylish martini. Whether you like your martini dry, wet, or dirty, its simplicity might have inspired you to make your own. But with so few ingredients, even the tiniest mistake can throw off the entire drink. One of the most common missteps you might be making is not refrigerating your vermouth.

Vermouth is a fortified flavored wine, which, once opened, is prone to oxidation, degrading the quality of this wine like any other. This leads to the loss of delicate flavors, the fading of aromas, and a wine that eventually turns into vinegar. Since dry vermouth and gin or vodka are the only ingredients in your martini (save for an optional splash of olive juice or a lemon twist), an off-tasting vermouth can ruin your entire cocktail. Luckily, cold temperatures can slow the oxidation process right down — which is why you should store opened vermouth in the fridge instead of at room temperature. This gives you up to three months to use it in your cocktail of choice.