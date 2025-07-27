Don't Even Think About Tossing Bacon In The Slow Cooker

We admit that we're not entirely sure if anyone's actually making this mistake or not. Bacon, after all, is closely associated with another kind of cooking instrument; if you close your eyes and imagine something cooking in a frying pan, it's probably going to be bacon. Likewise, slow cookers are most often used for soups and stews, not anything that requires quick heat. But if you're thinking of firing up the ol' Crock Pot to crisp up a few slices of bacon, y'know ... maybe don't do that. It's not going to cause you much harm, but it won't taste very good. (It's one of many foods you shouldn't put in a slow cooker.)

Bacon, you see, is usually at its best when it's as crispy as possible. Who doesn't like biting into a slice and feeling it shatter between your teeth like delicious, pork-flavored glass? Unfortunately, while slow cookers are terrific at preparing braised dishes over long periods of time so they'll be ready when you get home from work, they're terrible at making things crispy. "Low and slow" just isn't how you get crispy food, especially with a lid trapping all of those vapors inside; you might as well ask a turtle to fly you to the moon.