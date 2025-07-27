The Chilling NYC Ice Cream Shop That Scoops Up A Surprise Every Time

Customers get a mystery with every scoop at a New York City ice cream shop where customers are served a surprise flavor. Surprise Scoop opened its doors at the beginning of 2025 in Manhattan's East Village, billing itself as "The World's First Flavor Roulette Ice Cream Shop." The gimmick has been social media catnip, drawing viral attention online for the shop.

Nothing indicates what Surprise Scoop is from outside except its name in small lettering in the corner of a plain purple awning and a sandwich board sign on the street. The small, purple-floored interior is completely empty, with no workers in sight. Two ordering touchscreens are on one wall, mirrors are on the other, and a small pickup window is in the back with a sliding door decorated with question marks. The white walls and ceiling are graced with a few colorful squiggles, and a couple of phrases are written on the mirrors, including the strangely foreboding, "They will learn to like it." Some patrons have described the stark vibe as dystopian.

A surprise flavor is the only thing available to order on the touchscreen, but you can indicate if you have allergies and request no whipped cream, berries, or cherry on top. You also confirm that you won't know the flavor and that they don't do exchanges or refunds. After you pay a pricey $10 for two scoops of handmade ice cream, another screen indicates when it will be ready. Finally, the pickup window's door slides open and a hand passes through your ice cream in a Chinese takeout-style box.