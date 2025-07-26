The Biggest Mistake To Avoid When Cooking With Coconut Milk

Coconut milk is a staple in countless recipes. From curries and soups to non-dairy frozen desserts, it's a versatile ingredient that adds a creamy texture and rich flavor. If you're not familiar with it, navigating the different options can get a little overwhelming; like picking between full-fat or light coconut milk (full-fat is the way to go) or sweetened and unsweetened. The biggest mistake you can make? Reaching for the sweetened version when your recipe doesn't call for it.

Sweetened coconut milk contains added sugar, while the unsweetened version contains only the natural sugars from coconut. If your recipe calls for unsweetened coconut milk, swapping it for sweetened will throw off your entire dish, making it taste overpoweringly sweet. Some recipes might not specify, but it's always best to stick to the unsweetened kind. Even in desserts like coconut flan or rice pudding, sweetened coconut milk should only be used when clearly instructed — otherwise you risk ending up with a sickly sweet dessert.