The Biggest Mistake To Avoid When Cooking With Coconut Milk
Coconut milk is a staple in countless recipes. From curries and soups to non-dairy frozen desserts, it's a versatile ingredient that adds a creamy texture and rich flavor. If you're not familiar with it, navigating the different options can get a little overwhelming; like picking between full-fat or light coconut milk (full-fat is the way to go) or sweetened and unsweetened. The biggest mistake you can make? Reaching for the sweetened version when your recipe doesn't call for it.
Sweetened coconut milk contains added sugar, while the unsweetened version contains only the natural sugars from coconut. If your recipe calls for unsweetened coconut milk, swapping it for sweetened will throw off your entire dish, making it taste overpoweringly sweet. Some recipes might not specify, but it's always best to stick to the unsweetened kind. Even in desserts like coconut flan or rice pudding, sweetened coconut milk should only be used when clearly instructed — otherwise you risk ending up with a sickly sweet dessert.
Other mistakes to avoid when using coconut milk
Another common mistake is thinking that coconut milk and coconut cream are the same. While they might look similar, the two are not interchangeable. Coconut cream contains a lot less water and is much thicker which can make sauces clumpy or make light dishes taste too rich. You should also never leave leftover coconut milk in the can. It might seem convenient, but it can give your milk a metallic aftertaste. Once you've opened it, it's best to transfer the rest to an airtight container and pop it in the fridge.
You should also shake the can or carton before using. Coconut milk will naturally start to separate after a while, with most of the cream sitting at the top, so a good shake will ensure the smoothest consistency. Never boil coconut milk too much either, since this can cause it to curdle or split. Even if the coconut milk has added stabilizers, keep it at a gentle simmer to maintain the best texture. With these handy tips, you'll be whipping up coconut milk-based dishes like a pro in no time.