Billie Jean King's Fridge Contents Are Hilariously Relatable

A winner of 39 major tennis titles and an impassioned advocate for women's and LGBTQ+ rights, Billie Jean King, 81, reminds us that even the most talented stars are still human. In an Instagram reel posted on April 25, 2025, King shares what is — and is not — in her refrigerator, highlighting her distaste for cooking and her appreciation for takeout options near her in New York City — she states with a smile "We do not cook" twice to fully emphasize this message. Although King mentions that wife Ilana Kloss, 69, "always cooks oatmeal in the morning," she clarifies "that's the one thing that's cooked" in their kitchen. While the reel displays King's fridge to be filled with leftovers and several beverages, King notes "this is unusual" and "usually if [she and Kloss] open [the fridge], it would be nothing, except maybe medication." Hilariously relatable, King playfully acknowledges how clutch takeout options can be.

With endless restaurants in New York City, you may think it could be difficult to decide where to eat from each night. King and Kloss rely on an old-school method of decision-making: They have organized a folder filled with a plethora of takeout menus, claiming it's "[their] go-to folder for what [they're] going to eat." As someone who gets overwhelmed by too many options on delivery apps, I love the idea of having a physical folder of takeout menus to look through. King's folder includes a variety of cuisines such as Mexican, Japanese, and Indian — Swagat is her favorite Indian restaurant and she's been "going to them forever". A trailblazer and an avid foodie, King has sustained her athleticism while also enjoying a range of foods — and excitedly shares both aspects of herself with the world.