This Discontinued Coca-Cola Flavor Still Haunts Our Nightmares

As it turns out, even world-conquering megacorporations can experience the fear of missing out. Back in the early 2000s, trendy coffee chains like Starbucks were enjoying a great deal of popularity, and Coca-Cola was seething. It was a soft drink company, of course, but it did sell sweet caffeinated beverages, and now these barbarian hordes of Frappuccino-hawking, Norah Jones-listening hipsters were stealing its thunder. The conglomerate had to compete somehow, and so the ill-fated Coca-Cola BlāK came to be — at least for a little while — before it was undone by consumer apathy and a few PR misfires. Now, it's just one of the discontinued sodas we don't miss.

The idea behind it was sound, at least. Espresso-based sodas, from brands like Manhattan Special and BibiCaffè, had been around for decades, if not centuries. Surely a company with the resources of Coca-Cola could find a way to produce a hit, right? But Coca-Cola BlāK was marred by misstep after misstep, starting with the name. Although you could certainly get away with pronouncing it like the word "black," the accent mark over the letter A would mean it should be pronounced more like "blake." Intending no offense toward William Blake, James Blake, or any other Blake out there — we're not sure that's a great name for your coffee-flavored soda. Häagen-Dazs could get away with inventing a fake, foreign-sounding name for its product, but maybe people expected more from Coca-Cola.