The Canned Ingredient That Belongs In Your Mac And Cheese

When making next-level mac and cheese, there are plenty of tips and tricks to get a more luscious sauce, create the ideal combination of cheeses, cook perfectly tender noodles, and create an all-around divine bowl. There are even many canned ingredients that will take your mac and cheese to another level, and one of our favorites is deceptively simple: canned chicken broth. This umami-packed addition can be used as the cooking liquid for the noodles, to thin out the cheese, and to add a depth of flavor you didn't even know your mac was missing.

There are two main ways to use chicken broth in macaroni and cheese. First, you can boil the noodles in a mix of water and salted chicken broth in a 1-to-1 ratio. If the broth is unsalted, you can skip the water and just salt the broth to taste. This imbues the umami essence of the chicken into the noodles themselves, and that flavor lingers even when you drain the noodles and add your milk and cheese. The second option is to add the chicken broth directly to the cheese and milk itself. We suggest replacing up to half of the milk with chicken broth, but be aware of the sodium content so your mac and cheese doesn't end up overly salty.