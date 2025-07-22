Are Public Grills Safe To Cook On?
There's something special about cooking outdoors. It's the perfect way to spend time with friends and family, get some sun (though you can still safely and effectively grill in the rain), and enjoy some delicious food. Public grilling is a great option for those of us that don't have a set-up in the backyard or need a bigger space. Naturally, you might be hesitant about using a shared grill, but here's some good news: They're perfectly safe to cook on.
Grills use very high heat, which is an effective way to kill any bacteria or germs left behind by the previous group. Most bacteria are killed above 140 degrees Fahrenheit, and even at medium heat, grills reach temperatures over 350 degrees Fahrenheit. So just let your grill preheat properly to ensure any lingering germs are literally burned away and you're good to go. Skipping preheating is a grilling mistake that will instantly ruin your meat anyway, so there's more than one reason to take your time with this step. If you're still wary, there are a few extra steps you can take to put your mind at ease.
Tips for hygienic grilling
Even with knowing these facts, it can still be hard to blindly trust that the previous users have cleaned the grill properly, especially if you have high standards — so feel free to bring some tools and give it a clean beforehand. You can do this while the grill is heating up, which makes it easier to remove any stuck-on residue.
For stubborn food pieces and burnt bits, use a grill brush or some scrunched-up aluminum foil to gently scrub them off. You can also wipe the grates or surfaces down with a paper towel or damp cloth. Just skip using any harsh disinfectants — these can damage the grill and transfer harmful residues onto your food.
If you want to help naturally disinfect the grill, run half an onion or lemon over the warm grates — chances are you already have one of these on hand. And if you want to be extra careful, you can lay down a sheet of aluminum foil with a few poked holes as a barrier between your food and the grill.