How To Safely And Effectively Grill In The Rain
You planned a cookout weeks in advance; You got everything picked out, and the only thing left to do is fire up the grill. However, ominous gray clouds are looming, the drizzle's setting in, and your burgers are still sitting raw on the counter. Every fiber in you is resisting the mere thought of canceling this backyard barbecue. Rain or not, you can pull it off; You just need to be smart about how you set up, especially since grilling is one of the easiest ways to cook.
For starters, you'll have to consider a few extra logistics: Obviously, protection from the elements (namely the rain), safe placement of your grill, and keeping your food from becoming a soggy mess in the process. The first thing to assess is whether it's safe enough to be outside. Lightning, thunder, hail stones? Nah, just reschedule, it's not worth it. If that's not an issue, you want to make sure you protect yourself as best as you can. Hopefully, you have a covered backyard area that you can use to shield your food while you're grilling. Additional items like a raincoat, something to block the wind, and shoes that are non-slip can be really useful in this situation.
Set up your space with safety in mind
Before you even light your grill, figure out where you're going to place it. You'll need a location that offers some kind of cover, like an open-sided canopy, grilling gazebo, patio umbrella, or porch overhang. Whatever you use, it's important that the structure is high enough to allow smoke to escape easily, since grilling in an enclosed area poses serious fire and ventilation risks. Never grill inside your home, in a garage, or under a low-hanging awning, even if it seems convenient.
Stability matters, too; Slick surfaces and puddles are equally as dangerous as they are annoying. So keep your grill on even ground, and protect your fuel. That means covering propane tanks or charcoal to keep them dry and functioning properly. Also, stash your tools close by so you're not sprinting inside every time you need a spatula. Rain and grill tongs don't mix well at full speed.
Once you're set up, keep a pair of tongs and a heat-safe mitt handy so you don't need to run back inside. The fewer times you open the grill lid, the better — especially when it's raining and you're trying to maintain consistent heat in cooler, damp weather.
Make small adjustments to cook more efficiently
Rain naturally lowers the temperature around your grill, so your food might take longer to cook. Whether your grill is gas or charcoal there are measures you will have to take. If you're using charcoal, you may need to add more briquettes than usual to maintain heat. With gas grills, it can help to preheat a little longer than you normally would.
To prevent food from getting soggy or waterlogged, avoid placing your grill directly in the rain's path. If you're grilling items like burgers, steaks, or chicken breasts, be sure to pat them dry before cooking so surface moisture doesn't steam the meat instead of searing it. It's also smart to prep everything inside ahead of time (like seasonings, marinades, and sides) so you can minimize time outside during the actual grilling process.
If you're using a thermometer to check doneness, make sure it's waterproof or at least protected from getting wet. And don't forget your own comfort; Wearing a waterproof jacket or setting up a small pop-up tent for yourself can help you stay focused and safe while you cook. It might take a little extra effort, but with the right steps, you can still enjoy a perfectly moist grilled burger, even on a rainy day.