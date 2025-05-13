How To Safely And Effectively Grill In The Rain

You planned a cookout weeks in advance; You got everything picked out, and the only thing left to do is fire up the grill. However, ominous gray clouds are looming, the drizzle's setting in, and your burgers are still sitting raw on the counter. Every fiber in you is resisting the mere thought of canceling this backyard barbecue. Rain or not, you can pull it off; You just need to be smart about how you set up, especially since grilling is one of the easiest ways to cook.

For starters, you'll have to consider a few extra logistics: Obviously, protection from the elements (namely the rain), safe placement of your grill, and keeping your food from becoming a soggy mess in the process. The first thing to assess is whether it's safe enough to be outside. Lightning, thunder, hail stones? Nah, just reschedule, it's not worth it. If that's not an issue, you want to make sure you protect yourself as best as you can. Hopefully, you have a covered backyard area that you can use to shield your food while you're grilling. Additional items like a raincoat, something to block the wind, and shoes that are non-slip can be really useful in this situation.