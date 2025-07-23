How Your Cooler Can Save You From A Lukewarm BBQ

A sunny-day cookout with perfectly charred flame-grilled barbecue is one of the joys of summer. But barbecued foods lose some of that hot-off-the-grill flavor when they sit too long and become lukewarm. That can happen when the food is finished cooking but people aren't ready to sit down and eat yet. Or maybe you're grilling lots of burgers for a stocked burger bar, or different foods to make a BBQ charcuterie board. Some meats, like brisket, need to rest for a while. Covering plates of grilled food with aluminum foil will help, but a better solution for keeping food hotter longer involves using a cooler.

The same insulation that keeps food cold will also hold in heat, keeping hot food nice and hot. In fact, a cooler used for hot food is sometimes called a "faux Cambro," after a popular brand of insulated containers professional cooks use to transport food. There are a few steps to prepping a cooler for barbecued eats. Begin by warming it with hot water. This can be a large pot of hot water (not boiling) or you can use enough water to fill the cooler. Once the water has been added, close the lid and let it sit for 30 minutes. Drain the water and dry the inside.

Place a towel, aluminum foil, or a piece of cardboard from a box at the bottom of the cooler. This protects it from cracking from direct contact with hot food and also provides more insulation to keep the food warm.