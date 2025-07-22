The US State That Chows Down On The Most Hot Dogs Isn't What You'd Think

Like Chicago, Cincinnati, and Kansas City-style hot dogs that show you what America tastes like, there is the West Virginia dog, which was supposedly created in the city of Huntington. Using locally grown ingredients, residents put their culinary brains together and topped their hot dogs with mustard; meaty, bean-free chili; coleslaw; and chopped onions. The result is a dog that is deeply savory with hints of tang and sweetness, and a sharp bite of onion.

Hot dog aficionados will likely love participating in the state's Huntington Area Hot Dog Trail, which features nine different stops at locations all noted for their delicious frankfurters. Hillbilly Hot Dogs is one stop on the trail that will definitely stick with you long after you leave. Where else can you grab a gourmet weenie and get hitched — all at the same time? It's true, this kitschy eatery is lauded for its enormous hot dogs and rustic wedding chapel. Stewart's Original Hot Dogs is also featured on the Hot Dog Trail, having opened in 1932 as the first drive-in restaurant in Huntington history.

Whether you can handle more than two hot dog stops in a day is for you to decide, but people who visit five stops on the trail receive a keepsake pin, while those who make it to all nine get a hot dog T-shirt. All in all, you'll be helping West Virginia keep that coveted status as the state that eats the most hot dogs.