Whatever Happened To Fat Shack From Shark Tank?

Fat Shack is a fast-casual restaurant chain known for its unapologetically indulgent creations, including sandwiches loaded with everything from mozzarella sticks and jalapeño poppers to cheesesteak and fries; all wrapped up in one over-the-top bite. What started as a small late-night food operation in New Jersey quickly grew into a franchise that caters to college towns and anyone craving a cheat meal that pulls no punches.

The company was founded in 2010 by Tom Armenti, and the brand got its scrappy start by renting space in a local bagel shop during off-hours. With only $5,000 and a deep understanding of what hungry night owls wanted, Armenti laid the foundation for what would become a national business. Soon after, he relocated to Fort Collins, Colorado, where longtime friend and business partner Kevin Gabauer joined him to help scale the concept. The pair refined the menu, developed a franchise model, and began expanding across multiple states.

Their bold concept and grassroots hustle eventually landed them a spot on Season 10 of "Shark Tank," where they caught the attention of more than one investor. In the end, they struck a deal with Mark Cuban, which gave them the mentorship and funds they needed to take their business to even greater heights.