The Sneaky Reason Why Restaurants Keep The Lights Dim

How many restaurant workers does it take to screw in a light bulb? Apparently, more than are currently on staff. At least, that's what you might assume when walking into a dimly-lit establishment.

But there's a reason why so many restaurants keep the lights low — and no, it has nothing to do with the staff's lightbulb-changing abilities. Rocco Carulli, owner and executive chef at Miami's R HOUSE, revealed to The Takeout the logic behind the lighting. According to Carulli, it's all a marketing trick.

"Dim lighting sets the mood — and not just romantically. It softens the room, flatters everyone, and turns a casual meal into an experience," explains Carulli. "Plus, let's be real: It makes that third glass of wine feel totally justified. It's not just ambiance — it's Instagram filter meets therapy."

Okay, so low lights add atmosphere. But can atmosphere alone boost sales? According to Carulli, yes. "Dim lighting relaxes people, lowers inhibitions, and slows down the pace. That means longer stays, more drinks, and an extra round of dessert 'just because,'" he says. "It's a little bit of psychology dressed in mood lighting."

There's a whole industry around restaurant design. High-end establishments and major fast food chains hire consultants to create signature scents and design menus that trick customers into spending more money. Low lights aren't just restaurant industry superstition — science backs up Carulli's claims.