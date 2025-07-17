The Sneaky Reason Why Restaurants Keep The Lights Dim
How many restaurant workers does it take to screw in a light bulb? Apparently, more than are currently on staff. At least, that's what you might assume when walking into a dimly-lit establishment.
But there's a reason why so many restaurants keep the lights low — and no, it has nothing to do with the staff's lightbulb-changing abilities. Rocco Carulli, owner and executive chef at Miami's R HOUSE, revealed to The Takeout the logic behind the lighting. According to Carulli, it's all a marketing trick.
"Dim lighting sets the mood — and not just romantically. It softens the room, flatters everyone, and turns a casual meal into an experience," explains Carulli. "Plus, let's be real: It makes that third glass of wine feel totally justified. It's not just ambiance — it's Instagram filter meets therapy."
Okay, so low lights add atmosphere. But can atmosphere alone boost sales? According to Carulli, yes. "Dim lighting relaxes people, lowers inhibitions, and slows down the pace. That means longer stays, more drinks, and an extra round of dessert 'just because,'" he says. "It's a little bit of psychology dressed in mood lighting."
There's a whole industry around restaurant design. High-end establishments and major fast food chains hire consultants to create signature scents and design menus that trick customers into spending more money. Low lights aren't just restaurant industry superstition — science backs up Carulli's claims.
Low lights lead to high sales — it's science
Customers stick around longer in dimly lit restaurants. The upside? More sales. According to one study, customers ordered 24% more appetizers and 39% more desserts in low-lit restaurants. "Soft lighting encourages guests to settle in and savor the moment," Carulli says. "It's like saying, 'You don't need to rush — stay for another cocktail, tell one more story.'" That doesn't mean that a few flickering, ice-cold fluorescent lights will have the same effect as low-watt incandescent bulbs, though. Color matters, too. If you're going for a relaxing, low-light vibe, a warm glow is the way to go.
Of course, not all restaurants want customers to stick around. Quick-service restaurants want to keep customer turnover high, so they typically opt for bright, cool-toned lights. "Bright lights feel transactional," Carulli explains. But bright lights aren't all bad. Customers opt for healthier choices in brightly-lit establishments: Sales of salads spike 39% under bright lights. Blame the doctor's office vibe.