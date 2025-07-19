The Sugar Cube Secret That Will Keep Your Cookies Soft And Fresh

If there's one sweet treat I always like to have on hand, it's a batch of homemade cookies. They're soft, chewy, endlessly versatile, and full of nostalgia. Whether your favorite is chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, or 3-ingredient peanut butter cookies, one thing is for sure — cookies are best when they're fresh. And if you want to keep yours that way, Vivian Villa, chef and founder of Villa's Authentic Sauces and UnButter, shared a surprisingly simple method for long-lasting freshness: adding sugar cubes to the cookie container.

"Sugar is a hygroscopic ingredient that acts as a sponge for moisture (you will see this when it clumps due to humidity)," Villa told The Takeout. "Adding sugar cubes on their own or in a cheesecloth stored with cookies will extend freshness and preserve the taste of cookies." This hack also works if you've slightly over-baked your cookies or they're a few days old. To try this method, Villa recommended "placing granulated sugar in a folded paper towel secured with an elastic band or three to four sugar cubes at the bottom of an airtight container away from the light."