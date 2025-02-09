The Easiest Way To Make Biscotti Comes Straight From A Box

Because biscotti are the type of cookies that are often sold at the fancier sort of bakery, as well as coffee shops that like to call themselves cafès, they seem to have a certain highbrow appeal to them. You might therefore expect the recipe to be nearly as complicated as that of macarons, a cookie with a similar cachet. Biscotti dough is actually pretty basic, though (as is the dough for biscotti's rustic, German cousin, mandelbrot). But you can simplify the process even more if you start with a box of cake mix.

You can use any flavor you like — chocolate, strawberry, or whatever flavor yellow is — as long as your box is the standard size of about 15 ounces. (Sadly, you may not be able to make black walnut, butter brickle, or pink lemonade biscotti, since these box cake flavors all seem to have been discontinued.) You'll need to add an extra cup of flour to the mix (since biscotti are known for being super-dry), plus three eggs and a stick of melted butter to hold everything together. You can also stir in a teaspoon of flavoring extract, as well as mix-ins like mini chocolate chips, chopped nuts, citrus zest, or dried fruit.