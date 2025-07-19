The Staggering Amount Of Unspent Money Left On Starbucks Gift Cards

Starbucks got its start in 1971 and never looked back. Now there are over 21,000 locations around the world. Many people love the coffee chain so much that they know everything from how Starbucks got its name to the most expensive drink on the menu. What people don't know is that Starbucks doesn't just profit off selling you coffee, it also profits from selling you the idea of coffee. Starbucks reported that in Q3 of 2022, there was 1.77 billion dollars left unredeemed on gift cards. The company also reported a breakage revenue of 196.1 million dollars for company-operated stores and 18.9 million dollars in licensed-store revenue.

With the company's evolution in the Starbucks app, many of these balances are completely digital, so the coffee giant doesn't even print out a physical gift card, thus saving even more money and making more in profit — sometimes without actually selling any coffee.

Starbucks incentivizes its customer base to preload funds onto the app by dangling rewards in front of them. Sure, you could pay with a debit or credit card, ynou could even use cash and simply have the app scanned at checkout, but you'll only get one gold star per dollar spent for doing so. If you preload money onto the Starbucks app and use that balance toward ordering your drink, you'll get two gold stars per dollar spent.