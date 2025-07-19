What Is A Soft Opening And Why Do Restaurants Have Them?

You may have heard about restaurant soft openings from a new eatery near where you live or a celebrity chef debuting a fancy dining spot. (Hopefully not one of the massive celeb restaurant flops.) But what does the term actually mean? Maricel Gentile, chef and owner of Maricel's Kitchen and author of "Maricel's Simply Asian Cookbook," spoke to The Takeout about what a soft opening is and why restaurants have them.

Soft openings are usually held for a smaller number of people to come and dine, often by invite, before a restaurant officially opens. "Soft openings are a rehearsal," Gentile told us. "They let teams test kitchen timing, iron out menu kinks, train front-of-house on service flow, and get real feedback on dishes before critics and full crowds arrive." The food is, of course, one of the main things to be tweaked for issues like food not coming out at the right temperature.

"Menus often get trimmed or rejiggered based on what sells, what cooks reliably, or what needs more prep work," Gentile continued. "Kitchen layouts may shift, seating configurations might change, even lighting or music tweaks can happen based on guest feedback or staff observations." The benefit of making all these changes during a soft opening is it allows the team to identify problems "without risking brand reputation."

Another benefit to a soft opening is publicity. "Exclusive invites to friends, family, and local influencers can create word-of-mouth hype," Gentile explained. "Teasers on social media from those early guests can spark curiosity and anticipation before the big public launch. It frames the restaurant as special and in-the-know."