If You Want To Bring Vegetables To A Potluck, Skip The Basic Veggie Tray

As a self-proclaimed hard core veggie monster, I'll be the first to say vegetable trays need to be outlawed, at least from potlucks anyway. Many others share this sentiment, which is why these platters made our list of shadow banned potluck dishes. First and foremost, I'd like to know who thought it was a great idea to normalize bringing a tray of cut raw vegetables accompanied by a tub of goopy ranch dressing to a gathering where everyone else is typically bringing a variety of hot dishes.

Let's be honest, most of us aren't bringing a veggie tray because we want to go through the trouble of buying a variety of vegetables which then need to be cleaned, cut, and assembled on a platter. We're buying pre-made veggie trays at the grocery store as a quick way to contribute with the after-thought that it's also a healthy option.

While there's nothing wrong with a veggie tray for everyday snacking, who wants to eat plain, often times dried-up veggies at a potluck of all places? No one is really yearning to grab some raw broccoli and start crunching unless they feel obligated to a few bites of something healthy amongst all the other appetizing dishes. Speaking of crunching, what did you say? Sorry, I couldn't hear you over myself gnawing on these carrots. Raw veggies create so much noise that it's hard to even have a conversation with another guest.