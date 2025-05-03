The Easiest Appetizers You'll Ever Make Start In The Freezer Aisle

If you're looking to impress guests (or your family) with appetizers that appear gourmet but are actually semi-homemade, consider phyllo shells. Phyllo, also known as filo (pronounced FEE-loh), is literally the thinnest dough in the world — we're talking paper-thin — and it's usually found frozen in raw sheets that are stacked on top of each other, rolled into a log, and sold in a box of two. It's commonly used in Mediterranean and Middle Eastern dishes, like kataifi and baklava, where multiple layers of delicate phyllo create a crispy, golden brown exterior with some type of filling inside. Since preventing the thin dough from tearing can demand time, finesse, and patience, mini muffin-sized phyllo cups — also labeled as "shells" on many packages for their elegant, fluted edges — are available as a more convenient option. The shells have been par-baked, meaning they're ready to be finished in the oven for only three to five minutes, and then filled with whatever your heart desires.

The shells can be transformed into delectable two-bite hors d'oeuvres that are perfect for any occasion, from dinner to breakfast, brunch, dessert, and beyond. For filling inspiration, you could mimic crab rangoon with cream cheese, crab meat, and scallions; go jalapeño popper-style with diced jalapeños, bacon bits, cheddar, and cream cheese; or complement a charcuterie board with goat cheese and caramelized onion with fig preserves. Leftover spinach and artichoke dip would please any crowd; scrambled eggs, sausage, spinach, and cheese would make a mini quiche; custard berries and whipped cream could create little fruit tarts; and banana pudding with whipped cream and banana slices would become the perfect bite-sized banana cream pies.