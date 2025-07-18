How Long Should You Wait Before Giving Up On A Mussel To Open?

One of the more affordable types of seafood which still taste delicious, fresh mussels require a little work. You've got to clean them to avoid any unpleasant grit, but you should also de-beard them. (No, the latter doesn't involve a razor and a can of shaving cream.) Once that's done, you simply toss them in a pot of water, bring it to a boil, and wait for the shells to open. What if some of the shells don't open, though? Cookbook author, gourmet tour guide, and food blogger Roberta Muir explains that this is perfectly normal and nothing to worry about.

"Mussels all open at different rates," Muir told the Takeout. "After 90% or so are open, I usually give the rest another minute, then just pry them open." Yes, it's okay to do this. According to Muir, "There are often a few stubborn shells that don't open when cooked. There's a myth that says they should be discarded, but this isn't necessary as most are fine to eat."

Her advice is to pry the shells open with a butter knife, holding them over the sink or a bowl instead of the pot to ensure that any shell fragments don't fall in with the rest of the mussels. Once this is done, give them a good sniff. "If they look and smell good, they're fine to eat; if not, discard them. The nose knows," said Muir.