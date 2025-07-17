The Bougie Ingredient Oprah Tops Her Scrambled Eggs With

Scrambled eggs are one of the most comforting breakfast foods out there, with no fancy cooking skills required. You can dress them up by adding veggies, meats, or even cottage cheese – they're endlessly customizable with whatever is in your fridge. But if you're feeling extra fancy or want to impress your brunch guests, take a page out of Oprah's book and top your eggs with some freshly grated truffle.

In a video on her Instagram, Oprah showed us her version of scrambled eggs, cooked with jalapeños, truffle cheese, and scallions — and topped with plenty of freshly grated truffle and extra cheese. Truffles have an intense, earthy taste that will instantly elevate the mild flavor of your eggs. The warmth of the scramble will release that distinct truffle aroma, giving your scrambled eggs a luxurious quality.

Of course, fresh truffles are quite expensive and perhaps a bit too fancy for a typical breakfast. For a budget-friendly alternative, you can just use the truffle cheese or drizzle on a tiny bit of truffle oil instead. You'll still get that bougie flavor without breaking the bank.