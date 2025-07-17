The Bougie Ingredient Oprah Tops Her Scrambled Eggs With
Scrambled eggs are one of the most comforting breakfast foods out there, with no fancy cooking skills required. You can dress them up by adding veggies, meats, or even cottage cheese – they're endlessly customizable with whatever is in your fridge. But if you're feeling extra fancy or want to impress your brunch guests, take a page out of Oprah's book and top your eggs with some freshly grated truffle.
In a video on her Instagram, Oprah showed us her version of scrambled eggs, cooked with jalapeños, truffle cheese, and scallions — and topped with plenty of freshly grated truffle and extra cheese. Truffles have an intense, earthy taste that will instantly elevate the mild flavor of your eggs. The warmth of the scramble will release that distinct truffle aroma, giving your scrambled eggs a luxurious quality.
Of course, fresh truffles are quite expensive and perhaps a bit too fancy for a typical breakfast. For a budget-friendly alternative, you can just use the truffle cheese or drizzle on a tiny bit of truffle oil instead. You'll still get that bougie flavor without breaking the bank.
Other ways to make your eggs fancy
Oprah's method is a great way to make your scrambled eggs taste luxurious, but if you're not into truffles, there are plenty of other ways to make them feel bougie. A very easy way to make your breakfast look restaurant-worthy is by finishing the scramble with fresh herbs like chives, dill, or parsley. Not only will your eggs get a pop of color, but they will also get some fresh, earthy flavors. You can also top your dish with smoked salmon – its smoky, salty flavors pair perfectly with creamy eggs, and the contrast in texture lends a decadent mouthfeel.
If you have any edible flowers on hand, using them as a garnish will add a gourmet touch, making your dish colorful and giving the eggs a subtly floral and herby taste – Martha Stewart even adds flowers to her pancakes. Another simple upgrade is serving your eggs on a fancier bread, like a slice of brioche or rustic sourdough. This will instantly upgrade simple scrambled eggs and might even remind you of your favorite brunch spot. So whether you're sticking to Oprah's method or trying another trick, bougie scrambled eggs are definitely within reach.