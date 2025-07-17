The James Beard Awarded Chef Who Hosted The First Ever PBS Chinese Cooking Show

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

I don't tune in to Food Network too often these days. I've never been particularly into celebrity chef culture, and I don't really care for competitions. However, when I was growing up, my favorite programs to watch were cooking shows on PBS. Julia Child was must-see television, of course (I was fascinated by her accent), but my sister and I really loved "Yan Can Cook." What we didn't know at the time was how groundbreaking the show was. Martin Yan, a native of Guangzhou, China, was hosting the first Chinese cooking show — in fact, the first Asian cooking show of any kind — ever to appear on PBS. Back in the day, PBS had just about the only cooking content on American television.

"Yan Can Cook" first aired in 1982 on San Francisco's KQED, a PBS member station, although it had an earlier 520-episode run on the Canadian television channel CFAC-TV under the name "Yan Can." Even after filming 3,500 episodes of "Yan Can Cook," creating numerous special television programs, and writing many cookbooks, Martin Yan just keeps on going and going like the Energizer Bunny. As of 2025, he is still traveling around the world, not only filming shows but also supporting charitable causes.

In 2022, he even won a James Beard Foundation Lifetime Achievement Award. Typical for Yan — a humble and cheerful man who seems to truly appreciate every opportunity he has had — he dedicated his award to all the hardworking Asian chefs who will likely never be recognized for their efforts but who nonetheless continue to produce amazing food day after day.