The Family-Style Way The Rolling Stones Eat Hot Dogs

Hot dogs are a must-have party food, especially when it comes to cookouts. You can drizzle them in ketchup, stack them with chili and onions, or even use coleslaw as a hot dog topping. But if you are having a large gathering, you may want to opt for something that can feed a crowd without the hassle of individual assembly — and this preparation is approved by The Rolling Stones themselves. According to the recipe from the "Singers & Swingers in the Kitchen" cookbook — a 1967 collection of famous musicians' recipes by Roberta Ashley — it's enough to "serve five Stones" (via Open Culture).

Even though these boys are British, the inspiration for their Hot Dogs on the Rocks recipe comes from their love of American food, though the family-style way The Rolling Stones eat their hot dogs is a bit of an odd one. When a group of Brits gives their take on American cuisine, you end up with a towering pile of hot dogs, mashed potatoes, and baked beans. Now, there's no real telling just how often the band actually ate their Hot Dogs on the Rocks, but it's probably safe to assume that the filling but simple meal came from those long nights on tour.