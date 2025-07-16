There's One Grocery Store Orange Juice Brand That'll Always Have A Spot In Our Fridge

Is there anything quite like cracking open a bottle of fresh orange juice to make your breakfast feel bright and refreshing? Water is important and coffee is irreplaceable for many of us, but you can't go wrong with a cup of orange juice, either. In the ultimate ranking of store-bought orange juice brands, we put our favorite cups head to head in a battle royale to decide which one serves as the reigning champion. To us, the answer was clear: Kennesaw is the surprising grocery store find that tops our list of orange juice. It's fresh, it's sweet, it tastes straight from the orchard. It's everything you could want in an orange juice and then some.

Let's start this off by saying we're pulp kinda people here, so a good, pulpy brew doesn't scare us away. After all, with how much juice you can get from a single orange, do you really want to be wasting any scrap of it? To that end, Kennesaw has a cloudy but delicious pulp that brings juicy sweetness and a fun mouthfeel to every sip. It's a bit like popping boba in that your drink just ain't finished without it. Pulp aside, the flavor is also such a winner that even people on the other side of the pulp-no-pulp divide could find something to love here. It really does taste like someone plucked oranges straight from the tree in their backyard and squeezed a cup from fresh, fat, juicy oranges soaking up the summer sun.