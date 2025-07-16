There's One Grocery Store Orange Juice Brand That'll Always Have A Spot In Our Fridge
Is there anything quite like cracking open a bottle of fresh orange juice to make your breakfast feel bright and refreshing? Water is important and coffee is irreplaceable for many of us, but you can't go wrong with a cup of orange juice, either. In the ultimate ranking of store-bought orange juice brands, we put our favorite cups head to head in a battle royale to decide which one serves as the reigning champion. To us, the answer was clear: Kennesaw is the surprising grocery store find that tops our list of orange juice. It's fresh, it's sweet, it tastes straight from the orchard. It's everything you could want in an orange juice and then some.
Let's start this off by saying we're pulp kinda people here, so a good, pulpy brew doesn't scare us away. After all, with how much juice you can get from a single orange, do you really want to be wasting any scrap of it? To that end, Kennesaw has a cloudy but delicious pulp that brings juicy sweetness and a fun mouthfeel to every sip. It's a bit like popping boba in that your drink just ain't finished without it. Pulp aside, the flavor is also such a winner that even people on the other side of the pulp-no-pulp divide could find something to love here. It really does taste like someone plucked oranges straight from the tree in their backyard and squeezed a cup from fresh, fat, juicy oranges soaking up the summer sun.
How you know you're getting the good stuff
The reviews for Kennesaw's orange juice are absolutely raving. Several reviewers on the company's site sing praises of this simple but perfected concoction, citing plus points like the lack of additives and sugar, the fresh-from-the-tree taste, and the fact that it isn't made from concentrate. Really, the only downside is that you might have to do a little hunting to find the stuff, since it's not one of the heavy-hitter orange juice brands that you can find at just about any grocery store.
To make sure you're really enjoying Kennesaw's orange juice at its best, you also need to keep its fridge shelf life in mind. Just how long does orange juice stay good after opening? Most juices and other beverages have a label printed somewhere on them stating how quickly you should drink them before they start to lose their flavor and quality. For most orange juices, this is about 7 to 10 days — and you shouldn't leave any juices on the counter at room temperature for more than 2 hours, since it can give risky bacteria time to grow. But keeping your juice in the fridge shouldn't be an issue, since that's the best way to enjoy it: crisp, cold, and super refreshing. And good thing for you that Kennesaw makes an orange juice so good, you'll be finishing the whole carton well before you hit that 7-day limit, too.