The Weed-Filled Diet Henry Ford Survived On

For better or worse, the 20th century would have looked very different without Henry Ford. Thanks to his model for mass production, automobiles, which were once a luxury item, became affordable to millions of Americans, setting in motion the car-dependent society we all live in today. Thanks to his efforts, the five-day work week became standard, allowing for more leisure time. He was also a fanatical antisemite, using a newspaper he owned to disseminate propaganda against Jews, and a fierce opponent to organized labor. But setting aside matters of good or bad, Ford was also just a very weird guy in general. He was the kind of guy to create a (failed) utopian city in the Amazon rainforest just because, and appeared to be motivated solely by his sheer hatred of farm animals. He also preferred to subsist on weeds that most people pick out of their gardens.

What kind of weeds? All sorts of them. Referring to them as "roadside greens," Ford often made salads and sandwiches out of dandelion, shepherd's purse, milkweed, and wild bergamot. He had this in common with his good friend and fellow eccentric inventor, George Washington Carver, with whom he also shared an interest in plant-based milks — leading to the invention of non-dairy coffee creamer. (If we wanted to be mean, we'd say Ford's taste for weeds sounds like farm animal behavior, but we don't want to be haunted by a vengeful 20th-century industrialist.)