The future of food foraging may find it becoming more mainstream, especially if grocery prices keep rising, but it has been around just as long as humans have. One particularly valuable foraged food source, since every part is edible, is the common dandelion. Many may see these plants as weeds, but instead of ripping them out by the roots and throwing them in the trash, you could turn those dandelion roots into a hot drink reminiscent of coffee or use the petals to flavor a four-ingredient floral syrup. Dandelions can also be made into a tasty appetizer by pulling off the heads and frying them to make a dish thought to have Appalachian roots.

To make fried dandelions, first dip the heads (the flower part) into flour to make a dry surface that will better retain the batter. You'll then coat them with a thinned-down pancake batter that you can either sweeten with honey or sugar or flavor with savory spices such as curry powder. You can also go with a lighter coating by dipping the blossoms into beaten egg and then into seasoned flour. With the battered blossoms, fry them in hot oil for anywhere from one to three minutes, or until they puff up and turn golden brown. If you're making the flour-dipped kind, these should be sautéed in butter or oil for around five minutes. Once your dandelions are cooked, you may eat them as is or dip them into a sauce such as aioli or ranch dressing.