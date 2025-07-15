According To Anthony Bourdain, This Is The 'Greatest Soup In The World'

Some of the greatest dishes on earth come in liquid form in a bowl. Spanish gazpacho, Mexican menudo, Russian borscht, New Orleans gumbo; even simple tomato soup is lauded by millions. While Anthony Bourdain is probably best known for his love of all things meaty, he, too, found joy in a Vietnamese soup he called "the greatest soup in the world."

Bún bò Huế is a beef noodle soup that originated in the city of Hue in Vietnam. And, while Vietnamese pho is arguably better known (and slightly similar), it's bún bò Huế that Bourdain called, "a wonder of flavor and texture." Funny enough, it was a meal from a pho restaurant chain that once relieved Bourdain of a hangover. During an episode of his show, "Parts Unknown," Bourdain proclaimed, "In my way of thinking, in the hierarchy of delicious, slurpy stuff in a bowl, bún bò Huế is at the very top."

In the episode, while exploring the city's Dong Ba Market, Bourdain seeks out a vendor that makes bún bò Huế. His bowl of soup is built with plenty of cooked rice noodles topped with tender beef shank, crab meat dumplings, pig feet (also called pig trotters), blood cake, and the flavorful broth it's all been cooked in which has been further flavored with lemongrass, spices, and fermented shrimp paste. The garnishes include lime wedges, cilantro, green onions, chili sauce, shredded banana blossoms, and mung bean sprouts. It's a supreme example of a dish exploding with flavors, textures, and (in true Bourdain style) lots of savory meat.