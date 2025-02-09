What's The Difference Between A Pig Knuckle And A Pig Trotter?

Lots of people like to eat pork, but not as many people want to know what parts of the pig their pork came from. This is understandable — nobody wants to think about dead animals, after all — and it's especially understandable when dealing with the parts of the pig that are recognizable. Many of the best pork recipes, whether they take the form of a pork chop, a slab of bacon, or even a rack of ribs, are abstracted enough that people will happily eat it without a second thought. But pig feet? Why would you want to eat a pig's feet? What are you, some kind of sicko?

Far from it. In fact, pig feet (or trotters) are tasty sources of pork flavor, whether eaten on their own or added to a soup or stew. But wait just a minute here — you may also have heard of something called a "pork knuckle," and it looked nothing at all like a pig's foot, even though it should logically be the same thing. What gives? Well, simply put, they both come from the same part of the pig, the pork knuckle just comes from a little higher up on the leg.