How Leftover Coffee Grounds Can Make Old Pots And Pans Sparkle Like New
Most of us probably have a few old pots or pans that just won't come clean, no matter how much we scrub or soak them. At this point, you may even think that the grease or oil build-up is destined to be part of your cookware. But the answer to sparkling-like-new pots and pans actually lies in your morning coffee — or what's left of it. You might already know leftover coffee grounds are useful for kitchen odors, but their coarseness is also the perfect texture for scrubbing.
Coffee grounds are considered mildly abrasive, and can gently exfoliate any build up or stuck-on food from your pots and pans , making them a natural way to clean your cookware without damaging it. Plus, the acidity in coffee makes it a natural degreaser, which is ideal for cleaning oily residue. So not only will your pots and pans shine like new, but this method is also completely free and environmentally friendly.
Cleaning cookware with leftover coffee grounds
There are two simple ways to clean your cookware with used coffee grounds. You can mix in a few tablespoons of the coffee with warm, soapy water, or sprinkle the grounds directly onto a damp sponge. From there, you can gently scrub off any stubborn stains or food until your pot or pan is free of both. When rinsing, try not to pour the grounds down your kitchen sink. Instead, strain the contents of the pot through a sieve and toss your grounds into the trash to avoid clogging the pipes.
If your cookware is extra dirty, it's better to start with dried grounds and only a little water, so that they have more scrubbing power. Or if you have a specific stain you want to lift, sprinkle the grounds directly onto it. Keep in mind that you shouldn't use your coffee grounds to scrub any delicate cookware like non-stick pans, since this can damage the coating, causing it to come off into your food (which is why you should always throw out scratched non-stick pans). So next time you're scrubbing a dirty pot, don't reach for the harsh chemicals. Grab your morning brew's leftovers instead.