How Leftover Coffee Grounds Can Make Old Pots And Pans Sparkle Like New

Most of us probably have a few old pots or pans that just won't come clean, no matter how much we scrub or soak them. At this point, you may even think that the grease or oil build-up is destined to be part of your cookware. But the answer to sparkling-like-new pots and pans actually lies in your morning coffee — or what's left of it. You might already know leftover coffee grounds are useful for kitchen odors, but their coarseness is also the perfect texture for scrubbing.

Coffee grounds are considered mildly abrasive, and can gently exfoliate any build up or stuck-on food from your pots and pans , making them a natural way to clean your cookware without damaging it. Plus, the acidity in coffee makes it a natural degreaser, which is ideal for cleaning oily residue. So not only will your pots and pans shine like new, but this method is also completely free and environmentally friendly.