If You're Not Making Watermelon 'Tuna' You're Seriously Missing Out
Even folks who don't subscribe to a vegan diet sometimes get their fill of meat. When your favorite burger joint is only minutes away for a quick lunch and the weekends are filled with cookouts teeming with meaty fare, it's not uncommon to start craving something a bit lighter. Thankfully, barbecue season is also watermelon season, and you can whip up a tuna-esque salad or sushi roll using watermelon that fills a desire for delicate, flavorful cuisine.
You might initially think that watermelon as a substitute for fish seems odd, and you're not wrong. It's not so much of a stretch to imagine the fruit looking like tuna, as they both share a ruby red hue, but the texture? The taste? Watermelon is about as far off from tuna as a tomato is from beef patties.
The keys to achieving a soft texture and diminishing the sweet taste of watermelon are marinating it and baking it. A savory marinade will eliminate much of the sweetness characteristic of the fruit and grant it flavors reminiscent of seafood. Baking the watermelon removes a great deal of the water content, creating a soft, tuna-like texture. It is a dish that vegans and meat lovers alike can enjoy because it mimics the tuna you get in a poke bowl with surprising accuracy. Yet, like any other culinary endeavor, the devil is in the details.
Tips for making exceptional watermelon tuna
While it is usually best to avoid buying shiny watermelons because they tend to be less ripe, that is exactly what to look for when transforming it into "tuna." When the fruit is less ripe, it isn't as sweet, which makes reducing the perceived sweetness with your marinade a bit easier. Opting for seedless varieties is also beneficial so you don't have to spend time removing all those little buggers yourself. Once you have an ideal watermelon, remove the rind and cut it into slices about the size of a tuna steak.
As for the flavorful marinade, an ample amount of soy sauce is paramount, as it lends the watermelon some much-needed umami. Rice vinegar will help impart acid and seafood-like flavor, but opt for an unseasoned variety that has no added sugar. Apple cider or white vinegars also work. You also want to include sesame oil to incorporate some fat. From there, you can get creative and tailor the marinade to your liking. Bits of nori bestow more seafood flavor, crushed red pepper will add a touch of heat, and a dash of miso paste can further amp up the umami.
The watermelon should marinate for at least 30 minutes, but allowing it to sit for up to 6 hours lets it soak up more flavor. Preheat your oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit, place the slices on a sheet pan lined with parchment paper, and bake for about an hour. If the fruit has some give when poked with a fork, it is ready to slice into bite-sized pieces. Finish with some of the remaining marinade and a sprinkle of sesame seeds, and your mouthwatering vegan watermelon "tuna" is served.