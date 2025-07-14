If You're Not Making Watermelon 'Tuna' You're Seriously Missing Out

Even folks who don't subscribe to a vegan diet sometimes get their fill of meat. When your favorite burger joint is only minutes away for a quick lunch and the weekends are filled with cookouts teeming with meaty fare, it's not uncommon to start craving something a bit lighter. Thankfully, barbecue season is also watermelon season, and you can whip up a tuna-esque salad or sushi roll using watermelon that fills a desire for delicate, flavorful cuisine.

You might initially think that watermelon as a substitute for fish seems odd, and you're not wrong. It's not so much of a stretch to imagine the fruit looking like tuna, as they both share a ruby red hue, but the texture? The taste? Watermelon is about as far off from tuna as a tomato is from beef patties.

The keys to achieving a soft texture and diminishing the sweet taste of watermelon are marinating it and baking it. A savory marinade will eliminate much of the sweetness characteristic of the fruit and grant it flavors reminiscent of seafood. Baking the watermelon removes a great deal of the water content, creating a soft, tuna-like texture. It is a dish that vegans and meat lovers alike can enjoy because it mimics the tuna you get in a poke bowl with surprising accuracy. Yet, like any other culinary endeavor, the devil is in the details.