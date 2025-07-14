The Meat Alternative You Need For A Fresh Twist On Burgers

Burgers are a classic for a reason — a juicy patty, flavorful toppings, and a soft bun, which can all be customized however you like. While beef might be your go-to meat, even the best frozen beef patties can get a little boring. So here's an alternative that's fresh, flavorful, and seriously underrated: shrimp. Using shrimp instead of a meat patty is a great way to lighten up what is typically a heavier dish. The seafood has a sweet, mild flavor that pairs well with a variety of toppings. Shrimp is also high in protein and low in fat, making it a leaner alternative to beef.

Turning it into a burger patty is also super simple. Starting with raw, cleaned, and chopped shrimp (stay away from precooked shrimp here), pulse half of it in a food processor with binding ingredients like eggs and breadcrumbs — the fine texture helps the patties stick together. You'll also want to add in any flavorings, such as onion, salt, or pepper. Then, mix in the other half of the chopped shrimp by hand — this will give your burgers more of a satisfying bite. The first step is possible without a food processor, but it requires a little more elbow grease to very finely chop the shrimp with a knife.

If the mixture is too loose, add a few more breadcrumbs to help the mixture hold together. You can also chill them in the fridge for about an hour to firm up the patties even more. Pan-fry them until golden brown, and you might just have a worthy rival to the unbeatable shrimp burger from McDonald's Japan.