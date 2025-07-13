If You're Going To Use Chemical Cleaners On Your Grill, Never Skip This Step Before Cooking

Sure, you can make a DIY solution with pantry ingredients to clean your grill. But if you aren't cleaning your BBQ as often as you should, those vinegar and baking soda mixtures might be too wimpy to eliminate stuck-on grease and gunk buildup. Heavy grime accumulation calls for something with a bit more power. However, if you choose to resort to extreme measures, you'll also want to make sure you aren't ingesting any harsh chemicals the next time you toss some burger patties on the grill.

Scott Thomas, owner of The Grillin' Fools, offered some advice on what to do when using chemical cleaners to get your cookware spic-and-span. Some folks steer clear of chemical cleaners because they fear any leftover residue will transfer onto their next barbecued meal, but Thomas wasn't so sure. As he put it, "Not if you let the fire rage for a few minutes and cook everything off."

It's important to note that before you go firing up the BBQ to remove chemical residue, ensuring the amount of it stuck to the grates is minimized by thoroughly rinsing off any product used to clean it. Once you've rinsed away what you can, get the heat cranking and close the lid for about 15 minutes. After that, those tasty barbecued burgers and dogs shouldn't capture anything from the grill but a delicious, smoky char. However, not all grills are built alike. Depending on what you use for summer cookouts, using chemicals to clean your grill could affect its longevity.