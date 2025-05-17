The Simple Trick That Makes Burger Patties Cook Faster On The Grill

For every grill master who finds zen flipping patties, there's another who can't shake the stress — and nothing amps up the stress like cooking for a hungry crowd. What should you do when every stomach at the barbecue starts rumbling at once? The Takeout spoke to star chef Robbie Shoults to see how he keeps burgers coming. Shoults is the third-generation owner of Bear Creek Smokehouse, an 80-year-old family heirloom. More recently, he's added High Horse 1898 to his restaurant collection, served as a guest judge on Food Network's "Beat Bobby Flay," and showed off his brisket skills on "Huckabee's Jukebox."

Shoults's trick is a little unconventional. "Poking a hole in the middle of a thick hamburger patty can help it to cook faster and more evenly," he told The Takeout. "The hole allows steam to escape and increases the surface area exposed to heat."

The trick has other benefits, too. "When steam escapes through the hole, it will help prevent the hamburger patties from bulging in the middle and may also help prevent the edges from overcooking," Shoults explains. Don't worry, your friends aren't going to mistake the patties for wannabe bagels and smear them with cream cheese. "As the meat is grilled, the heat will cause it to shrink and contract, which can possibly close the hole," he says.