Why You Might Want To Think Twice Before Cooking Outdoors With Limes This Summer

As refreshing as it feels to have a snack in the sunshine, there are safety precautions for foods like ceviche and key lime pie — anything containing lime juice, really. If you're sad and confused, you aren't alone. Limes are one of many plant varieties that contain the natural chemical, furanocoumarin. Inside furanocoumarin is psoralen. This chemical aids plants in the defense against microorganisms, nematodes, and phytophagous insects. This is lovely for the plant, but for humans, psoralen can cause more harm than good.

When lime juice comes into contact with human skin under UV rays, psoralen can cause an intense skin reaction called phytophotodermatitis. This reaction can happen anywhere lime juice has been absorbed into the skin. For that reason, it's common to experience it on hands or around the mouth. It can occur from foods like guacamole which have lime juice mixed in, but it's more likely to happen from lime juice directly.

The symptoms of phytophotodermatitis aren't pleasant and include blisters, skin rashes, peeling skin, red skin, swelling, and post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation, which sometimes leads to skin discoloration that lasts long after the initial condition. Some people are more likely to experience phytophotodermatitis than others like gardeners, hikers, children who play outside often, and bartenders, due to their frequent exposure to limes.