How America's Most Popular Supermarkets Handle Their Unsold Groceries

Walk through the automatic doors of your typical American grocery store and you'll be greeted by shelves brimming with fresh produce, meat, baked goods, and every dairy product imaginable. But have you ever wondered what happens to all the food that doesn't go home with customers? According to ReFED, a national nonprofit focused on food waste solutions, 63 million tons of food is thrown away in America every single year.

Food waste is a complex challenge. As food waste piles up in landfills, it contributes to irreversible environmental changes, including global warming. But there's another problem looming: 47 million people in our country don't have enough to eat, with one in 5 kids facing food insecurity.

While these statistics are disheartening, American supermarkets are at the forefront of tackling this paradox of over-abundance and need. Many retailers have committed to USDA and EPA efforts to reduce food loss and waste by 50% by 2030. Others are embracing new technologies and creative solutions, from donating unsold but still edible groceries to food banks, to recycling and composting inedible scraps. The truth is, we all have a personal responsibility to reduce food waste, but it's always heartening to know how corporations are tackling the issue, too. Here's how your neighborhood grocery store is using unsold food to fuel a movement for good.