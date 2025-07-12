Do You Eat Out More Or Less Than The Average American?
Many Americans have mastered the appropriate amount of time to spend at a restaurant because they dine out so frequently. Maybe even more than they cook at home. The average American opts for dining out around five to six times per week. In 2023, the average American household spent around $3,693 per year on this habit, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
If you're someone who loves to cook or you simply don't track the number of times per week you dine out, these numbers may come as a shock to you. According to a study by the Harvard Business Review, 10% of Americans say they love to cook, while 45% hate to cook (the remaining 45% are indifferent). While dining out can be a fun experience and there's a certain thrill that comes with ordering off-menu at a restaurant, the reason so many Americans are opting for meals from outside the home is more complex and will vary by household.
What's influencing Americans' dining habits?
Dining out at a restaurant or ordering takeout in today's world is less of a luxury and more of a high-priority convenience. Most family homes are dual-income, so the probability that someone is home often enough to prep for each meal is low. In order to alleviate stress and spend time with loved ones, grabbing something from a restaurant can be a helpful remedy. With so many busy schedules, the fact that most places let you order ahead by phone or online cuts the amount of time needed to grab a meal. Many restaurants also offer plenty of customization options for those with dietary restrictions, taking the mental load out of preparing a dish at home.
One factor that is increasingly influencing Americans' dining habits is the rising cost of food. From 2020 to 2024 the cost of groceries went up by 19% and the cost of dining out at restaurants went up by 24%. This makes shopping at budget-friendly grocery stores to eat at home a better option, financially speaking, since your money will go farther in terms of raw nutrition. If you're down to your last ten dollars, you can easily stretch the food available to you out by shopping smart. Rice and beans aren't the most glamorous, but they've kept the world fed for millennia. Still, there are hopefully restaurants in your area that offer a good deal when the alternative is an empty fridge.