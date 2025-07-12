Do You Eat Out More Or Less Than The Average American?

Dining out at a restaurant or ordering takeout in today's world is less of a luxury and more of a high-priority convenience. Most family homes are dual-income, so the probability that someone is home often enough to prep for each meal is low. In order to alleviate stress and spend time with loved ones, grabbing something from a restaurant can be a helpful remedy. With so many busy schedules, the fact that most places let you order ahead by phone or online cuts the amount of time needed to grab a meal. Many restaurants also offer plenty of customization options for those with dietary restrictions, taking the mental load out of preparing a dish at home.

One factor that is increasingly influencing Americans' dining habits is the rising cost of food. From 2020 to 2024 the cost of groceries went up by 19% and the cost of dining out at restaurants went up by 24%. This makes shopping at budget-friendly grocery stores to eat at home a better option, financially speaking, since your money will go farther in terms of raw nutrition. If you're down to your last ten dollars, you can easily stretch the food available to you out by shopping smart. Rice and beans aren't the most glamorous, but they've kept the world fed for millennia. Still, there are hopefully restaurants in your area that offer a good deal when the alternative is an empty fridge.