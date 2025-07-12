The Easiest (And Fastest) Way To Cook Frozen Pizza Isn't In Your Oven
Frozen pizza is something always worth keeping in your freezer since it's one of the easiest things you can pop in the oven when dinner plans fall through or you just don't feel like cooking. Once you find your favorite frozen pizza brand, it can quickly become a staple you can't live without. You might already know that aside from oven-baking, you can grill frozen pizza, but Nathan Gerard, manager at Pellet Head (whose wood pellet fired pizza oven is a must), shared an easier and faster method: an air fryer.
"375 degrees Fahrenheit for about six to eight minutes usually does the trick," Gerard told The Takeout. "Just keep an eye on it toward the end so you don't overdo it." That's a fraction of the time it takes to oven bake the frozen dish –- and you'll get much crispier results. The air fryer's convection heat blows hot air around each side of the pizza, so you'll get an evenly crispy crust in no time. But as Gerard warned, don't stray far from your air fryer in the final minutes — burnt pizza is no one's favorite.
Tips for air-frying frozen pizza
If you're working with a bigger pizza, Nathan Gerard gave us an easy tip: "Just cut it into smaller sections and cook them one or two at a time. Works great and gives you that nice air-fried crisp on each section." Overcrowding the basket will leave you with soggy results , so it's best to work in batches. And honestly, who doesn't like an endless stream of delicious pizza?
Preheating the air fryer is one of the basic rules for using it to the fullest. It only takes five minutes and is key for an evenly cooked pizza with a crispy crust. For the best texture, it's best to place it directly into the air fryer basket. If you prefer to use parchment paper or foil, poke a few holes to allow for proper air flow. And if you're adding your own toppings to the frozen pizza, add them half way through. This ensures that toppings like cheese and veggies don't burn. Lastly, let the pizza rest for a few minutes before digging in — this helps the toppings set into place. In short, for the crispiest and quickest frozen pizza, your air fryer might just be your new best friend.