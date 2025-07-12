The Easiest (And Fastest) Way To Cook Frozen Pizza Isn't In Your Oven

Frozen pizza is something always worth keeping in your freezer since it's one of the easiest things you can pop in the oven when dinner plans fall through or you just don't feel like cooking. Once you find your favorite frozen pizza brand, it can quickly become a staple you can't live without. You might already know that aside from oven-baking, you can grill frozen pizza, but Nathan Gerard, manager at Pellet Head (whose wood pellet fired pizza oven is a must), shared an easier and faster method: an air fryer.

"375 degrees Fahrenheit for about six to eight minutes usually does the trick," Gerard told The Takeout. "Just keep an eye on it toward the end so you don't overdo it." That's a fraction of the time it takes to oven bake the frozen dish –- and you'll get much crispier results. The air fryer's convection heat blows hot air around each side of the pizza, so you'll get an evenly crispy crust in no time. But as Gerard warned, don't stray far from your air fryer in the final minutes — burnt pizza is no one's favorite.