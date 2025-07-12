The Nasty Truth Of What Competitive Hot Dog Eating Does To Your Stomach

Not everyone spends their days pondering the brief history of the hot dog and its bun. But since the 1970s, that history has included competitive hot dog eating, which is exactly what it sounds like. At such an event, contestants gather, usually on or around July 4, and try to consume as many hot dogs (often with the bun) as possible. If watching this competition is a mistake that would ruin your future hot dog experiences — imagine participating in one.

Competitive hot dog-eating pros like Joey Chestnut, who has eaten as many as 83 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes, have some people wondering what goes on in the body during and after this unique process. The truth isn't pretty. There aren't an excessive amount of studies done on the effects of speed-eating hot dogs, but researchers have found that there's a possibility of the stomach stretching too far, too rapidly, and reaching a point of no return.

The human stomach stretches and contracts with eating and digestion. Typically the size of a fist before we eat a meal, our stomachs expand as we consume food, and as our bodies break it down, our stomach can then retract to its former size. This process becomes intensified when done at such a large and rapid pace.