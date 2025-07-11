How To Finish Grilling Food When You Run Out Of Propane

Besides weather raining down on your parade, every gas griller's worst nightmare is running out of propane midway through the cook. Sure, you can avoid the problem entirely by using charcoal instead of propane to char up tasty eats, but for the gas grill purists out there, that is the equivalent of joining the dark side. The question is, what do you do if this grim ordeal occurs? Can the food be saved and enjoyed by all who are patiently awaiting a taste of smoky cuisine?

Thankfully, in the event of disaster, there are a few ways to salvage your provisions. Depending on how long the grill was flaming, you may have just enough residual heat left to cook the food thoroughly. It could take some time and might cause some hungry folks waiting for appetizing BBQ fare to begin grumbling, but eventually, they will be served.

If the grill didn't have enough propane to heat up properly, you can mimic the enticing sear it provides by whipping out your trusty cast iron pan and finishing the cook on the stove. Unfortunately, you won't get the same smoky flavor. However, you may trick the eyes into believing you are enjoying chow fresh off the grates, especially if your pan has ridges on the bottom that mimic grill marks.

As a last resort, the oven can always come to the rescue to make the food safe for consumption. Yet, at that point, you are broiling or roasting, not grilling. For tasty grilled fare you can count on, the best course of action is to plan ahead so you don't run into this appalling scenario in the first place.