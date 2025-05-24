How Long It Takes For A Propane Grill To Properly Heat Up

True grill masters know you can fire up that barbecue any time of year, but some of us wait to see more sunshine during the day before tossing some steaks on the grate. But, whether you're hosting or you just want to hear that sizzle as meat hits the BBQ for your own delicious dinner, there's something you must do first: preheat your grill.

It doesn't take much to preheat your propane grill properly. Okay, maybe a little patience is asking a lot, but trust us when we tell you it's worth it. A good rule of thumb is 15 minutes of pre-heating with the lid closed, but depending on whether or not it's windy, or if it's quite cold outside, you might need to run the grill a little longer before you start to cook. On the flip side (no pun intended), if you plan to grill at a lower temperature — like for a low and slow with longer cooking time — you can get away with preheating the grill for just 10 minutes or less.