The Crunchy Candy That Turns Pancakes Into The Ultimate Sweet Treat

Pancakes can be either the world's most boring breakfast or the most fun. The best thing about them is that almost anything can be added to take them to a new level of flavor. You can say goodbye to boring pancakes and change the way you look at M&M's by combining the two to create the ultimate sweet breakfast treat.

Grab your favorite pancake mix and combine all your ingredients. To minimize the colors bleeding, dot the M&M's onto each cake as the first side sets before flipping and cooking each cake as normal. The M&M's will not only add a delicious chocolatey flavor to your pancake, but they'll add some fun colors and satisfying texture too. There's no specific type that works best in pancakes — it really comes down to experimenting and finding a flavor and texture you love. Classic M&M's work great, but the miniature ones are a fun variation. For fans of chocolatey caramel goodness, caramel M&M's may be ideal, or go for the dark chocolate version for a bolder flavor.