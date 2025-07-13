The Crunchy Candy That Turns Pancakes Into The Ultimate Sweet Treat
Pancakes can be either the world's most boring breakfast or the most fun. The best thing about them is that almost anything can be added to take them to a new level of flavor. You can say goodbye to boring pancakes and change the way you look at M&M's by combining the two to create the ultimate sweet breakfast treat.
Grab your favorite pancake mix and combine all your ingredients. To minimize the colors bleeding, dot the M&M's onto each cake as the first side sets before flipping and cooking each cake as normal. The M&M's will not only add a delicious chocolatey flavor to your pancake, but they'll add some fun colors and satisfying texture too. There's no specific type that works best in pancakes — it really comes down to experimenting and finding a flavor and texture you love. Classic M&M's work great, but the miniature ones are a fun variation. For fans of chocolatey caramel goodness, caramel M&M's may be ideal, or go for the dark chocolate version for a bolder flavor.
What else can you add to an M&M's pancake?
The origin of pancakes goes back further than most people realize, and they're a staple breakfast food in many households. If you find that adding M&M's to pancakes is your new favorite take and want to explore even more options, the limit does not exist. There's a pancake combination for every season, and M&M's make it convenient to celebrate anything with a color theme — from sports teams to holidays.
In the summertime, you can get a little wild by adding Pop Rocks to your pancakes for sweetness and fizz — throw in some red, purple, or blue M&M's too. When the weather changes from warm to chilly and fall is in the air, you can elevate your pancakes by chopping up some chocolate espresso beans and mixing them in the batter. Dot the pancakes with some orange and brown M&M's (or special Halloween mixes) to stay on theme. Winter holidays can be celebrated in the perfect way by adding some crushed candy canes, plus red and green M&M's, into the batter. Top these pancakes with chocolate syrup and whipped cream, and enjoy them with a warm mug of hot cocoa for a meal so good, Santa will want them over the usual cookies.