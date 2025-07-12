How To Properly Dispose Of Charcoal Ashes When Your Cookout Is Over

With delicious meals on the line, plenty of backyard chefs are eager to know hacks that come in handy for grilling season. If you have a charcoal grill, one of these hacks is knowing how to properly dispose of charcoal ashes when the cookout is over. The first step is to make sure the ashes are completely cooled. The recommended wait time is 48 hours to ensure all heat is gone. If you grill more frequently than this, it's helpful to keep a designated, non-plastic ash bucket next to the grill to hold the ashes while you wait.

Depending on how much charcoal you need for your grill and how often you dispose of the ash, you may have a lot to get rid of. You can put the ashes in a trash bin and let them get picked up by waste management services, but make sure to either wrap the ashes in tin foil or place them in a holding container like an old food storage one that's no longer in use. Keeping the ash contained will mitigate the risk of melting anything in the trash can (or the trash can itself). If sustainability is something you're into, there are ways you can reuse old charcoal ashes.