If Manhattans Are Too Sweet For You, You Should Be Ordering Them 'Perfect'
The Manhattan is among the most legendary drinks of all time — and one of the best location-inspired cocktails in the world — but it is still subject to its fair share of criticism. Among these is that the Manhattan is far too sweet, an attribute that it derives from the drink's recipe, which includes sweet vermouth, whiskey, bitters, and a cherry for garnish. Luckily, the best way to counteract this sweetness is quite simple. By using both sweet and dry vermouth (two styles of fortified wine that taste vastly different from one another) in your recipe, you get the Perfect Manhattan.
In this case, rather than perfect meaning ideal in taste, it instead means equal in proportions of dry and sweet vermouth, a combination that warrants a drier, more tart-tasting version of the classic drink. While the Perfect Manhattan isn't a staple of most bar menus (and you might need to explain what makes it perfect to your bartender to get it right), it is likely the ideal version of the Manhattan for those who want a good balance of sweetness, tartness, and bitterness in their cocktail.
How to make the ideal Perfect Manhattan
Beyond the vermouth switch-up, a Perfect Manhattan is made quite similarly to a standard Manhattan: two parts whiskey, one part vermouth, and a dash or two of bitters. Most would recommend Angostura for Perfect Manhattans, an aromatic brand of bitters that adds an earthy boost in complexity and flavor to your cocktail. Other than that, if you're looking for a less sweet version of the drink, the type of whiskey you choose to use is also significant. Seeing as bourbon gives your Manhattan a sweeter taste than rye whiskey does, the latter is likely the better option for those wanting a more savory version of the drink.
Furthermore, another way to switch things up for your Manhattan is by combining a Perfect Manhattan with a Black Manhattan, which is made with Italian amaro rather than vermouth. While the ideal way to split the three comes down to personal preference, an even ratio of 1:1:1 is the perfect starting point for those looking to experiment with a more bittersweet version of the signature drink.