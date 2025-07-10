If Manhattans Are Too Sweet For You, You Should Be Ordering Them 'Perfect'

The Manhattan is among the most legendary drinks of all time — and one of the best location-inspired cocktails in the world — but it is still subject to its fair share of criticism. Among these is that the Manhattan is far too sweet, an attribute that it derives from the drink's recipe, which includes sweet vermouth, whiskey, bitters, and a cherry for garnish. Luckily, the best way to counteract this sweetness is quite simple. By using both sweet and dry vermouth (two styles of fortified wine that taste vastly different from one another) in your recipe, you get the Perfect Manhattan.

In this case, rather than perfect meaning ideal in taste, it instead means equal in proportions of dry and sweet vermouth, a combination that warrants a drier, more tart-tasting version of the classic drink. While the Perfect Manhattan isn't a staple of most bar menus (and you might need to explain what makes it perfect to your bartender to get it right), it is likely the ideal version of the Manhattan for those who want a good balance of sweetness, tartness, and bitterness in their cocktail.