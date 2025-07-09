The Crispy Japanese Treat Trader Joe's Shoppers Love Pairing With Ice Cream

There are a few different ways you can heat up these taiyakis, giving you a different crunch depending on what you choose. The first is in the oven, which is great for evenly crisping all eight of the custard-filled fish at once. The second is in an air fryer. This takes less time, but the appliance has less space for the treats to cook and could result in uneven cooking as well as some soggy parts. The last is the microwave, which takes a fraction of the time but cannot toast the outside of the taiyaki, leaving it soft and warm.

Next, you'll want to consider how you will serve your Japanese Mini Taiyaki. You can always eat them on their own, but a few different customers have found their own ways of making these waffles even better. Some ideas include taking the freshly baked, warm taiyaki and placing them on top of a scoop of vanilla ice cream to upgrade your sundae game. They'd also be delicious with matcha, chocolate, mango, or strawberry ice cream, to name a few. For a sweet finish, sprinkle on some powdered sugar.

If you don't want to wait, just eat them frozen. Since these treats are fully cooked before freezing and frozen custard is a dessert anyway, there's no reason not to just dive in. If none of these options suits your fancy, you can treat these mini taiyakis just like they're frozen waffles. Since a waffle-type batter is what the outside is made of, you can finish them as you would for breakfast — like with a drizzle of your favorite maple syrup or with a spoonful of compote, preserves, jam, or jelly.