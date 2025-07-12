Years after introducing Oreos with peanut butter to the masses, Lindsay Lohan is back with a new culinary combo: sweet corn and mac and cheese. Canned corn is a summer-y ingredient that adds sweetness and texture to a kitchen classic. Lohan's recipe doesn't include a few measurements or methods, so use your own judgement. But don't worry, we have suggestions.

While Lohan doesn't specify if you drain the canned corn, the dish needs moisture to make the mac and cheese creamy. While she suggests water, we recommend leaving the can's liquid in because it enhances the natural flavors of the ingredients to turn this dish into something special. To thicken the corn before adding it to the macaroni, heat it on medium-low for several minutes. Then whisk together some of the liquid from the can or water, cornstarch, and onion powder until smooth to create a slurry. Pour the slurry into the pot of heated corn, stirring to incorporate. Cook until it thickens, which will take about two minutes.

Instead of drizzling olive oil over the top, mix breadcrumbs and olive oil and to the recipe a little at a time — you don't need to use all of it. The breadcrumbs should be lightly coated, not drowned. Whatever you do, don't make any of these mistakes that are guaranteed to ruin your mac and cheese.