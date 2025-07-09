Why You Might Want To Avoid Spicy Foods The Next Time You're On A Cruise

Cruises are famous for how much food there is to eat, from dining room meals, to buffets at all hours, to snacks, and specialty restaurants for people willing to pay extra. With such a bounty to choose from, cruisers can easily avoid foods that could potentially make them feel unwell and put a damper on their vacation. Spicy food for one, is something you might want to give a pass the next time you take a cruise.

Spicy foods can irritate your stomach, which is exactly what you don't want when you might already be feeling some seasickness, and they can also make it worse if you're nauseous. They can make you sweat and cause dehydration, as well, which can be compounded by feeling seasick. But even if you're doing fine with the ship's motion, you still may not be in the clear. You could feel the effects of spicy food later in a way that will keep you close to your cabin bathroom instead of enjoying activities on the ship, or exploring on land when docked.

A substance called capsaicin is what gives chili peppers their kick — and it's also why the best drink for washing down spicy food isn't water. It makes the brain think the body is overheating, causing reactions like pain, sweating, stomachache, diarrhea, and nausea. It also produces an adrenaline burst that some people like, just as thrill-seekers chase that same jolt. But while you might usually like a little heat when you eat, it's safer to keep things tame on a cruise.