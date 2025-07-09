Why You Might Want To Avoid Spicy Foods The Next Time You're On A Cruise
Cruises are famous for how much food there is to eat, from dining room meals, to buffets at all hours, to snacks, and specialty restaurants for people willing to pay extra. With such a bounty to choose from, cruisers can easily avoid foods that could potentially make them feel unwell and put a damper on their vacation. Spicy food for one, is something you might want to give a pass the next time you take a cruise.
Spicy foods can irritate your stomach, which is exactly what you don't want when you might already be feeling some seasickness, and they can also make it worse if you're nauseous. They can make you sweat and cause dehydration, as well, which can be compounded by feeling seasick. But even if you're doing fine with the ship's motion, you still may not be in the clear. You could feel the effects of spicy food later in a way that will keep you close to your cabin bathroom instead of enjoying activities on the ship, or exploring on land when docked.
A substance called capsaicin is what gives chili peppers their kick — and it's also why the best drink for washing down spicy food isn't water. It makes the brain think the body is overheating, causing reactions like pain, sweating, stomachache, diarrhea, and nausea. It also produces an adrenaline burst that some people like, just as thrill-seekers chase that same jolt. But while you might usually like a little heat when you eat, it's safer to keep things tame on a cruise.
What other foods should you avoid on a cruise?
There are other cruise ship foods you might want to steer clear of which could make you feel off — or worse — give you food poisoning or a stomach virus. Foods that are high in fat slow digestion and may also bother your stomach. Alcohol can make you dehydrated, so you may want to stick to non-alcoholic beverages or only drink a little if you're feeling seasick at all. Overindulging in all the food, or eating too many things you're not used to, could leave you dragging and sluggish.
Buffets in particular feature things to look out for. Food that stays out too long, especially in the sun, can make you sick. Things like seafood and anything with mayonnaise can be risky, and you might want to think twice about eating soft cheeses on a cruise. You also want to be wary of things that a lot of people touch; such as food taken off platters by hand like burgers or sandwiches, salad bars with their constantly used tongs, and condiment containers. (It's one of the reasons to also avoid soft serve ice cream on a cruise.) Your best bet is getting to buffets early, soon after the food has come out and before many other people have been there.
When it comes to breakfast buffets, keep walking past the scrambled eggs. It's not that they'll make you sick, but they're usually made from powdered eggs and they taste like it. Get freshly-made eggs from the omelet bar, instead.