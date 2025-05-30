You Might Want To Avoid Soft Serve On A Cruise Ship. Here's Why.

So are you actually supposed to partake in the most indulgent form of travel without eating quantities of ice cream that would shock even your seven-year-old self? Of course not. We would never tell someone to cruise without ice cream — we're not monsters. That said, there are some precautions that you might want to take, like finding out how often the machines are cleaned out. You can look on online forums or ask the staff — if they're hesitant to answer or "aren't sure," take that to mean "not often enough."

You can also see if there are any ice cream places on board that are not self-serve, which are safer because staff is held to higher hygiene standards than sugar-crazed children or adults who never learned the basics of cleanliness. These might not be included in your ticket, but shelling out a couple of bucks is probably worth it to avoid getting sick while on vacation.

Of course, there are those who like to live fast and risk it all. If you want to play a game of listeria Russian roulette, go ahead and get that cone that might've been touched by a six-year-old who just picked their nose. It could give you a chance to enjoy a tasty treat that's basically free, or leave you hugging the toilet. Also, join complementary ice cream parties when they're offered, because they're probably not spawned from the need to make room in ship freezers for any individuals who pass away during the cruise.